Sammie Gail VanDyke Ball, 74, of Abingdon, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in the Abingdon Health and Rehabilitation Center, Abingdon, Virginia following an extended illness. She was born in Grundy, Va., on December 5, 1945, a daughter of the late Clarence Beverly VanDyke and Hannah Isabella Viers VanDyke. Sammie was a Bookkeeper for several coal companies in Buchanan County for many years. She loved to travel. She loved to work in her garden and with her flowers. She most of all loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was of the Christian Faith. Sammie is survived by two daughters, Tammy Blevins and husband, Joey and Pamela Tiffini Davis; one son, Scott VanDyke and wife, Tammy; five grandchildren, Samantha Evans and husband, Saige, Tristan Davis and husband, Seth, Madison Gibson, Joseph Blevins and wife, Victoria and Jarrod VanDyke; one great-grandson, Layten Evans; one sister, Robin Boyd; two brothers, Wayne VanDyke and Bayne VanDyke; and several other family members. The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to the Staff and Doctors at Abingdon Health and Rehab for all the love and care shown to Sammie during her illness. Services will be Private and conducted at a later date. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Ms. Ball and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Phone #: (276) 669-6141.

