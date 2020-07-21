Sammie Gail VanDyke Ball, 74, of Abingdon, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in the Abingdon Health and Rehabilitation Center, Abingdon, Virginia following an extended illness. She was born in Grundy, Va., on December 5, 1945, a daughter of the late Clarence Beverly VanDyke and Hannah Isabella Viers VanDyke. Sammie was a Bookkeeper for several coal companies in Buchanan County for many years. She loved to travel. She loved to work in her garden and with her flowers. She most of all loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was of the Christian Faith. Sammie is survived by two daughters, Tammy Blevins and husband, Joey and Pamela Tiffini Davis; one son, Scott VanDyke and wife, Tammy; five grandchildren, Samantha Evans and husband, Saige, Tristan Davis and husband, Seth, Madison Gibson, Joseph Blevins and wife, Victoria and Jarrod VanDyke; one great-grandson, Layten Evans; one sister, Robin Boyd; two brothers, Wayne VanDyke and Bayne VanDyke; and several other family members. The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to the Staff and Doctors at Abingdon Health and Rehab for all the love and care shown to Sammie during her illness. Services will be Private and conducted at a later date. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Ms. Ball and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Phone #: (276) 669-6141.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Hometown Stories: Businessman buys old school with plans to help nonprofits
-
Mysterious 'Dirty Dancing' lake is filling up with water 12 years after it dried up
-
The latest ranking of Joe Biden's most likely vice presidential picks
-
Twenty questions from the VHSL’s decision on fall sports
-
Hubbard, Courtney
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.