Avirett, Faye Tice

September 5, 1929 - July 31, 2020 Faye Tice Avirett peacefully passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Oakmont at Gordon Park surrounded by prayers from her loving family and friends. Faye was born on September 5, 1929 in Columbus, GA to the late Maurine Burdeshaw and Terrence Vincent Tice. She spent her childhood years in Columbus, GA. She married Milton D. Avirett in 1953. She was a descendant of pioneers who settled in Georgia and Alabama including the Talliaferros of Virginia and the Burdeshaws of Arqyle, Scotland. Her ancestry can be traced back to King John of the Magna Carta. Faye was fortunate to have lived and shared lasting friendships in Columbus, as well as Montgomery, AL, Knoxville, TN, Birmingham, AL and Memphis, TN. She moved to Bristol, TN in 2003. She graduated with a BA Degree in English and Social Studies from Tift College in Forsyth, GA and she attended Auburn University for post-graduate work. She retired from Senior Services in Memphis, TN, where she was Program Director. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church before transferring her membership to State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, VA. Faye was preceded in death by her loving husband, Milton D. Avirett. Survivors include her devoted children, Vann Avirett and his wife, Becky of Bristol, TN and their children, Mary and Claire; Vince Avirett and wife, Kathy of Grapevine, TX and their children, Tess, Jordan and Zach; great-grandson, Elijah, along with Faye's sister-in-law, Julie Avirett Bray and her four sons, Victor, Vincent, Vaughn, and Vance. She will be deeply missed by her family and special companions at Oakmont at Gordon Park. Heartfelt thanks to the caring and wonderful staff at Oakmont. The family will forever remember in their hearts the tender loving care of Faye's special friends, Robin Chapman, Diane Osbourne and Stacey Holden. Faye will be entombed at Memorial Park Mausoleum in Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials contributions in Faye's memory be made to State Street United Methodist Church, 300 W. Valley Dr., Bristol, VA 24201; Healing Hands Health Center, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN 37620; Crossroads Medical Mission, 300 W. Valley Dr., Bristol, VA 24201 Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Avirett family.
