Ashburn, Freddie Lee

November 21, 1939 - August 10, 2020 Freddie Lee Ashburn, age 80, passed away at home in the Hickory Tree community of Sullivan County, on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born on November 21, 1939, son of the late James Milton and Mary Defriece Ashburn, and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force Military Police and served in the Phillipines. He was retired from Bristol Compressors, and attended Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty Jean Ashburn; children, Adam Carr and Pam Eastridge, Patricia "Sissie" and husband, David, both of Bristol; brothers, Wayne Ashburn, Richard Bacon, Bill Thacker and wife, Georgia, and Gail and wife, Jean; niece, Diane Hopkins and husband, George; daughter-in-law, Lisa Ashburn; grandchildren, Ray Collins and Isaac Carr and wife, Kim; Kayla Ashburn; and great-grandchildren, Eli Collins, Emily Carr, Sarah Carr and Kayla Ashburn. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Zelma; son, Michael; granddaughter, Ashley; brother, Doug; and sister-in-law, Carol. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4 until 5:45 pm. Pallbearers will be Ray Collins, Isaac Carr, Mick Botts, Henry Millard, Brett Keesee, and Buster Rogers. The burial will be 11 a.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the Shipley Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The funeral service will be livestreamed, and may be viewed through our website. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street Bristol, TN
