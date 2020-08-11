Arwood, Ronald "Ron"

April 13, 1941 - August 10, 2020 Ronald "Ron" Arwood, age 79, beloved husband to Ruby Arwood, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lucile Arwood and two sisters, Toby Ann Looney and Linda Arwood. Ron was born in Oakwood, Va., on April 13, 1941. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a retired coal miner, spending over 23 years as a tipple operator. After retirement, he settled down in the Wardell, Va. area enjoying the remaining time he had with his wife. He was also a Mason and a member of Community Heights Baptist Church. Survivors in addition to his wife, include three stepchildren, William Ickes of Rosedale, Va., Brian Ickes of Abingdon, Va., and Lori Breitfelder of Harrison, Ohio; one brother, Jeff Arwood and wife, Angela, of Rosedale, Va.; one granddaughter, Lauren Worley; one great-grandson, Bryson Worley; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Delmar Somoskey officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum # 4. Casey-Short VFW Post 9640 will conduct Military Graveside Rites. Pallbearers will be Shannon Looney, Zachary Looney, Benjamin Looney, and Josh Worley. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Ronald "Ron" Arwood is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
Service information
6:00PM-7:00PM
1116 Cedar Valley Drive
Cedar Bluff, VA 24609
7:00PM
1116 Cedar Valley Drive
Cedar Bluff, VA 24609
1:00PM
11800 Gov. G.C. Peery Hwy.
Cedar Bluff, VA 24609
