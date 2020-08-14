Arnold Sr., Michael "Mike"

Michael "Mike" Arnold Sr. February 28, 1958 - August 11, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Michael "Mike" Dwaine Arnold Sr., 62, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Mike was born on February 28, 1958, in Abingdon, Va., to the late Jerry and Della Arnold. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Garnett Arnold. Mike served in the United States Navy and was employed for 18 years as the manager of the meat department at Food City. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed racing, fishing, and loved watching the Washington Nationals play baseball. Mike attended The Gathering Place. His family will remember him as a wonderful husband, dad and pawpaw. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Linda Arnold; three children, Michael Dwaine Arnold Jr., Amber Arnold Wilkinson and husband, Mark, and Taysha Arnold and fianc�, Cory Schilling; three grandchildren, Myleigh Wilkinson, Chesney Wilkinson and Korbin Schilling; three sisters, Kim Hurd and husband, Mack, Debbie Kiser and Angie Arnold; several nieces and nephews; and close friends, Randy Camper and Gail and Bobby Mercer. A memorial gathering will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. Services will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Randy Camper officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Current covid-19 guidelines and restriction practices are requested inside the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Arnold. Frost Funeral Home 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
