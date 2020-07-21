Margaret "Ann" Harr Arnold, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 26, 1942, in Blountville, Tenn., a daughter of the late William "Bill" and Eva Harr. Ann was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was of the Presbyterian faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Arnold; and brother, William "Bud" Harr. Survivors include her sons, Joe Arnold and Jeff Arnold; daughter, Vicki Ray and husband Doug; two granddaughters, Brittany Arnold and Megan Ray and Kaitie; sister, Nancy Harrington and husband Ed; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at East Lawn Cemetery with the Rev. David St. Clair officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
