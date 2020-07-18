Dorothy Catherine "Cathy" Shankel Arnold, 69, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Cathy was born in Bristol, Tennessee, on December 2, 1950. Mrs. Arnold served more than 35 years in the Bristol, Tennessee City School System. She often spoke of the fond memories she had within her classroom and the genuine love she had for all her students. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, G.C. and Clair Baker; maternal grandparents, T.D. and Glenna Shankel; and parents, Sam and Helen Shankel. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Lee Arnold. She is survived by one son, Freddie Lee (Kellie) Arnold II; one daughter, Nikki (Tron) Peck; three grandchildren, Sami White, Emmalynn Davis, and Theodore Baker Arnold; a sister, Sandy Dunn; a brother, Dwight Shankel; a nephew, Patrick (Shay) Dunn; and two great-nephews, Tyler and Chase Dunn. She is also survived by a very special sister-in-law, Frankie Arnold; two very special friends, Carl Brown and DeWyatt Hill; and a very special adopted mother, Betty Hill. According to her wishes, she will be cremated and a private service will be held later. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, you may direct your donations to St. Jude's Hospital, the Cysticfibrosis Foundation, Windsor Avenue Presbyterian Church, Meals on Wheels, the Quilters at 1100 Windsor Avenue, Bristol, Tennessee 37620, or Hospice House Bristol. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

