Arvil "O.D." Dallas Amos, 81, of Cleveland, Va., passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Born in Louden County, Va., on May 25, 1939, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary Ann (Hicks) Amos. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Ella Eskins and Margaret Hensley and brothers, Walter Amos and Thomas Amos Jr. Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Evelyn (Powers) Amos; daughters, Wendy Bird and fianc�, Jeff Boothe, of Lebanon, Va., Cindy Rowland and husband, Joe, of Statesville, N.C., and Sonja Amos; son, Jeff Amos; grandchildren, Katilyn Vermillion, Derek Bird, Jesse Rowland, Lauren Rowland, and Sabrina Rowland; six great-grandchildren; sister, Erma Hensley of Wake Forrest, N.C.; brothers, James "Curly" Amos of Max Meadows, Va., and Marvin Amos and wife, Sandy, of Cleveland. O.D served his country in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family. Arvil was a hard-working man with a huge heart that will never be forgotten. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Danny Rhea officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, one hour before the service. Share memories and condolences with the Amos family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service and Cremation Services, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

