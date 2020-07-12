COEBURN, Va. Bob A. Addington, 71, owner and operator of Estes Funeral Home passed away unexpectedly at his home on the morning of Friday, April 10, 2020. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, and Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 3 until 9 p.m. at Estes Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Joe Dearry and the Rev. Tom Renfro officiating. Procession will follow to Powell Valley Memorial Gardens for burial. Estes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
