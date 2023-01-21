Oak Hill delivers another show

BRISTOL, Va. – The Oak Hill Academy “Road Warriors” completed another successful show at the Bearcat Den with another rousing performance.

Behind a highlight-reel of dunks, blocked shots and pretty jumpers, the Warriors posted a 97-40 win over Tri-Cities Christian in Saturday’s late game of the FriendshipCars.com Big Shots Virginia Invitational.

It was third win in three nights for the Warriors, who return to the nationally-televised NIBC series in two weeks.

“We definitely needed these games,” OHA coach Yerrick Stoneman said. “I think we were able to fix some of our issues against good teams and we got to play a lot of people who needed to see some minutes.”

A total of 12 players scored for OHA Saturday, with dynamic sophomore point guard Kaden Magwood (15 points) delighting the large crowd with his high-rise skills.

“I’ve been gaining more confidence in myself and my game, and I think my teammates are getting more confidence in me,” said Magwood, who came to OHA from Louisville.

Magwood is ranked among the top 50 sophomores in the nation.

“When you’ve got somebody like that coming off the bench, you’ve got a pretty decent team,” Stoneman said.

Lofton Looney led TCC with 16 points.

Oak Hill built a 25-0 lead before Tri-Cities scored on a three-pointer with 7:10 left in the first half and the halftime margin was 52-15.

Moravian 73, Rock School 67

The Moravian Prep Lions earned national fame this season by hitting a national record 52 3-pointers in a game.

With Stephen Quinn and Jordan Marsh both scoring 25 points, the Lions found the range for 15 more treys Saturday in the victory over the Rock School from Gainesville, Florida.

“I had six or seven of those 52 threes, but my teammates were really shooting it well,” Marsh said.

The 5-foot-10 Marsh played at Oak Hill Academy last season.

“Oak Hill is a great school and their coaches taught me a lot, but I knew I could come here and play on a national schedule. I’m showing what I can do,” said Marsh, who averages 25 points.

Even before the record-setting shooting barrage, Moravian was a YouTube sensation. Judging by the number of young fans chasing Moravian stars Saturday, that fame continues to grow across social media.

“It’s great to be on camera and be part of that,” said Marsh, who played through an ankle injury.

Moravian coach Jeremy Ellis was happy for his new star.

“Jordan is a great kid who deserves everything he’s getting. He’s probably won us eight games with his shooting,” Ellis said

How did Moravian manage to set that national 3-point record?

“We don’t match against nationally-ranked teams, so we have to put up a lot of shots with our system,” Ellis said. “In that (record-setting game) I just told the guys not to shoot any two-pointers. So we shot roughly 91 threes, and we just got hot.”

For the season, Moravian averages 21 3-pointers on 60 attempts.

Moravian is based in Hudson, North Carolina, but the national team is now based in Dunwoody, Georgia.

Class of 2025 recruit Eli Ellis from Moravian, who has nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, now plays in the Atlanta-based Overtime Elite (OTE) league.

“Whenever we were approached for TV shows, I turned it down five times,” Coach Ellis said. “My mentor finally told me that popularity is like money. It won’t ruin you, but it will expose you. We don’t have the biggest or fastest kids. We try to recruit character over talent.”

The Rock School built a 14-3 lead midway through the first quarter as junior post Ryan Jones (22 points) ruled the paint.

That’s when the Moravian barrage began to unfold. The Lions grabbed a 24-23 lead at the 5:38 mark for the first half and went up 28-23 before the Rock School called for time.

GBB National 53, Blue Ridge 47

Isaiah Otyaluk is a name to remember.

The slender 6-foot-7 junior wing for the Durham, North Carolina-based GBB (Good, Better, Best) national team can run the floor, soar above the rim and make long-range jumpers in bunches.

On Saturday, Otyaluk canned four 3-pointers en route to 20 points as GBB rallied for the win.

“I’ve been putting the work in to reach this point, and I’m going to keep working,” Otyaluk said. “I’m more comfortable playing on the perimeter, and that makes it easier to drive past defenders. There were some shots I missed tonight, but we got the win.”

The biggest shot for Otyaluk came with 23 seconds remaining and his team holding 48-45 lead.

“I practice those shots all the time and I have confidence putting it up,” Otyaluk said.

According to Otyaluk, North Carolina State, Appalachian State, and UNC-Greensboro have shown interest.

“Isaiah is a great player who is starting to blend his body with his game,” GBB national head coach James Zimmerman said. “Isaiah has a lot of social media followers, and I expect his recruiting to explode this summer. We’ve got a balanced team with several guys popping on the radar.”

Blue Ridge grabbed 14-3 lead at the 3:34 mark of the opening guard, and held a 31-22 halftime advantage

But GBB (13-4) Forced a 36-39 tie in the final minutes of the third quarter before taking a 39-36 advantage into the fourth.

“Once we settled into the game, we started making shots and getting back on defense,” Zimmerman said. “We’re like family on this team with everybody buying in.”

Junior Kamren Martin (14 points) and senior Camden Brewer (11) paced Blue Ridge in scoring.

Winston-Salem 77, Can-Amera Prep 56

Isaiah Washington is regarded as one of the top shooters in the southeast

The muscular 6-foot-5 junior offered an example of his talents Saturday, hitting six 3-pointers and scoring 28 points as the Winston-Salem Christian Lions pulled away.

“I’m not gonna lie, I can shoot, That’s the strongest part of my game,” Washington said.

College coaches have taken notice of that ability. Washington said his growing list of suitors includes Wichita State, Florida International, Eastern Kentucky, Saint Peters and North Carolina A&T.

Washington, who transferred from Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville to years, averages 20 points.

“I just want to show my skills and work on my game,” Washington said. “Pressure is not really a factor.

Much of the damage for Washington Saturday came during a second half spurt when he canned several jumpers from well beyond the 3-point line.

“My teammates got me involved and I had to do my part,” Washington said. “I don’t worry about numbers. I’m just focused on getting the win.”

Washington is forever grinding on his skill-set. Last summer, he competed with the famed Raleigh, North Carolina-based Garner Road AAA basketball Club and trained with the Winston-Salem circuit team

Winston-Salem coach Antonio Lowe, 40, is another familiar figure to prep basketball fans and college recruiters

The animated 40-year-ol began his journey as a head coach at age 21 at McMichael High School in Mayodan, North Carolina. He started the elite Moravian Prep three years ago and has been working in his current job for three years.

The Lions (25-3) are ranked seventh among all North Carolina schools by MaxPreps and first in the Phenom Hoops Report. The squad features just three seniors, including Sam Houston State commit Torrey Alston.

“We’ve beaten several teams ranked higher than us, but we really don’t pay attention to that. We’re just trying to run our race and be where we need to be at the end of the season” Lowe said.

What sort of scouting report does Lowe have for Washington?

“Isaiah is really good,” Lowe said. “He averaged 27 points in public school two years ago. Since then, he’s been rounding out his game. Schools like Clemson, Mississippi State and San Diego have also showed interest in Isaiah, and he’s just getting started.”