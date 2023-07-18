Interest in Tri-Cities Christian football is on the rise.

One year after starting the season with 12 players, and finishing with 14, the Eagles have 29 signed up for year two of the program, 27 of which took part in a team camp last week at Tusculum University.

It's safe to say the Eagles are ready to fly.

"Camp really did it for us, it kind of brought us closer together," said TCC second year head coach Jeremy Bosken, whose Eagles will have nine regular season games this season - seven 8-man football and two 11-man - beginning on Aug. 12 at Orangeburg Christian Academy in South Carolina. "It is like, 'OK, it is football time right now.' Since we have been back from camp it has been weight room and practice. The kids are showing up on time and working their tails off so we are pretty pumped."

Tri-Cities Christian finished 2-5 in its inaugural season, playing 8-man football, which is identical to the traditional 11-man format, except for the use of two less linemen and one less receiver.

"Last year we were just happy if kids showed up. This year the competitive spirit is there. We were fortunate, we won the state championship this past year in powerlifting," Bosken said. "Our kids have gotten bigger and stronger. We competed in the local 7-on-7 league and Tri-Cities won it as well so just a little more confident.

"We are happy about that and where it is going. We couldn't be even more excited about the leadership we do have coming back. It is a good group of kids. They work hard, they show up, they are respectful, I mean you couldn't ask for a better group, and they are good so that helps out too."

That includes a pair of rising seniors, led by leading rusher Phillip Birchfield, who not only made the Rising Stars All-America game last year for 8-man football, but also helped the Eagles capture that non-TSSAA sanctioned powerlifting event. Tight end and defensive lineman Josh White is another do-it-all senior for the Eagles, who also have 10 juniors on the roster.

"It turned out great. We completed during the year, we finished it, which was a high accomplishment," said Bosken, whose Eagles played their home games last year at their sister school, Lakeway Christian Academy, in White Pine. "It was cool, it was a great experience. We got to play a bunch of games in Nashville. We played our home games last year at Lakeway so the kids got to see what the facilities would look like, like the indoor facility and the turf and the jumbotron.

"They got to see what the future is going to look like, but then being able to actually field a team and play was a huge accomplishment."

***

Bosken, who was introduced as TCC's first football coach in February of 2022, came to Blountville after a three-year stint as head coach at Boyd-Buchanan in Chattanooga. A graduate of East Tennessee State, Bosken has also served as head coach at David Crockett and Halls in Knoxville and been an assistant at Sullivan East, Science Hill, Cleveland and York Comprehensive in South Carolina.

The 41-year-old husband and father-of-three may have finally found a place to settle down.

"We have been all over the place. We have been a head coach at Northeast Tennessee, Knoxville and Chattanooga in public and private schools," said Bosken, who has a staff of six coaches that assist him on the gridiron. "We have fallen in love with it. This is my wife's hometown, just the people at the school and our head of school, Britt Stone, the coaches you are working with. We have kind of fallen in love with the area."

Bosken was given the task of building a football program from scratch and had six months to do it before the games began last fall. Eight-man football seemed like the logical beginning for the Eagles.

"It was my first year coaching 8-man. We traveled around in the offseason to a bunch of camps so we were familiar with it," he said. "There are 15 teams in Tennessee that do play 8-man. You have got 60 kids in a high school and you are trying to build a football program from scratch. It was kind of like if we wanted to play right now that would our only option really."

Call that a good decision for the Eagles.

"If you were to show up to a game honestly you probably wouldn't even recognize it is 8-man unless you were counting the players on the field," he added. "It is the same rules, same everything. It just allows smaller programs to kind of get started. It has been great for us to kind of get our kids some confidence. We play similar size-schools and it allows us to slowly grow things. It has been great for us, absolutely awesome."

***

Live football will begin for TCC this season with a pair of Friday night 11-man football scrimmages against North Greene on July 28 and Hancock County on Aug. 2 at the Blountville campus.

"They get to feel the Friday night lights and the pep band and the announcers. They can smell the popcorn and the hot dogs, you can't beat it," Bosken said. "They are pumped. We had practice [Tuesday] morning and that is one of the things we talked about. You can smell the popcorn coming in the air, it is not too long away."

Two other 11-man games await against Jellico and football newcomer Providence Academy of Johnson City. Four home games - Aug. 18 vs. Lighthouse Christian and consecutive weeks against Providence, Harvest Christian and Franklin Christian from Sept. 15 to Oct. 6 - will be played at a undetermined location since Colonial Heights Middle School is still "under construction." TCC will move to its new campus at Tri-Cities Crossing off Exit 56 in Washington County in 2025.

"Half our games are 8-man and half are 11-man. Next year we are full pledged 11 and then 2025 we will be TSSAA Division II," Bosken said. "This year we are at the Tri-Cities campus. Next year we are going to the Colonial Heights campus that will allow us to grow and in the 2025 year we will be in the brand new Taj Mahal campus. They expect to move into the new facility in 2025.

"It is gorgeous. We are pumped. We get to go every once in a while and see the progress. They are kind of getting the sewers and all that kind of stuff squared away, but it is moving right along."

***

Also the TCC athletic director, Bosken has been thrilled the see the increase in enrollment, from 270 - kindergarten through 12th grade - on his first day to 425-450 less than two years later. The old adage is proving to be true, build it and they will come.

"We don't have one community that comes to Tri-Cities, we are kind of spread out, but we have families that come from Tazewell, Virginia all the way to Telford, Tennessee," said Bosken, whose Eagles had a terrific 2022-23 school year in several sports, including boys and girls basketball, track, baseball and softball. "It is a big area. We make sure we are working good with practice times and respectful to their parents coming to and from and we make sure we are staying on top of it, but they have been great."