TOKYO – Mac McClung scored nine points and fueled a fourth-quarter comeback for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in their 104-95 NBA presea…
Luke Honaker’s late-game heroics and Toby Reid’s clutch kick were the highlights of a stunning comeback orchestrated by Abingdon High School on Friday night. Other winners were Honaker, J.I. Burton, Union, Graham, Ridgeview, Lee High and West Ridge.
A new star has emerged on the Hogoheegee District football scene.
Meet Mr. Goodspeed.
A ninth-grade student at West Ridge High School died in a fire Saturday in Sullivan County, Tennessee.
Only six seconds elapsed from the clock as the climactic play unfolded.
Abingdon’s Town Council strengthened its policy on loitering at public places during Monday’s Town Council meeting.
When the lights go down, like Semisonic sang in 1998, ‘you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here.’
When a light blew at Nelson Memorial Field, the Bulldogs stepped into high gear to take a victory back across Shortt Gap into Tazewell County.
Tazewell senior Cassius Harris grasped the basics of hardcore football in an old-fashioned setting.
Mac McClung did not play for the Golden State Warriors in their 96-87 NBA preseason win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday...In other local action, UVa-Wise dropped a volleyball match, while Parker Kligerman and Henderson Motorsports will drive today in Talladega.
