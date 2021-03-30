Northeast State plans in-person fall semester

Northeast State Community College is planning a return to in-person instruction for the 2021 fall semester.

“The health and safety of the college’s community will continue to be the top priority,” said Northeast State President Bethany Bullock. “We want everyone to feel at ease and safe about the return to our campuses this fall.”

According to a news release, social distancing, face coverings, handwashing, contact tracing, cleaning procedures and health screenings may remain in place during the fall.

More than 50 percent of fall classes will be held in person in conjunction with online course offerings, said Connie Marshall, vice president for Academic Affairs.