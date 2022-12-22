Northeast State closed for winter break

The offices and campuses of Northeast State Community College will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 for winter break. Campus offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3. Winter break for students extends until spring term classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17.

All Northeast State campuses at Blountville, Elizabethton, Johnson City, Kingsport, and Unicoi County will be closed for the break. Students can access www.northeaststate.edu for class information and registration status. Students can continue to register for Spring 2023 semester classes via the www.northeaststate.edu/MyNortheast portal.

Keskeys named to president's list

Sophia Keskeys of Kingsport, Tennessee was one of 346 students named to the Union University president's list for the fall 2022 semester.

The president's list at Union, which is located in Jackson, Tennessee, includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Dawson named to dean's list

Sophie Dawson of Kingsport, Tennessee was named to the Union University dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.

Dawson was one of 374 students who made the list. The dean's list includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Union University is located in Jackson, Tennessee.