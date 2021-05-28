North Tazewell man charged with DUI after fatal crash

TAZEWELL, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon, which resulted in a passenger dying at the scene and the driver charged with driving under the influence.

The crash occurred at 12:16 p.m. in the 34,100 block of Governor G.C. Peery Highway, the release states.

A 2015 Honda Civic was traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the highway into a ditch. The vehicle continued and struck a utility pole and a culvert, and then overturned.

The driver, Mark C. Dillow, 60, of North Tazewell, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The passenger, Cynthia H. Dillow, 58, of North Tazewell, died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

Dillow was charged with DUI, the release continues.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.