Daniel Norris is no longer a top prospect who is a hot commodity at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline.

However, the former Science Hill High School star is still getting outs at the big-league level in what is his 10th season with a fifth different team.

The 30-year-old left-handed pitcher entered Monday with a 1.35 ERA in three outings for the Cleveland Guardians after spending most of the season with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

Norris made a cameo for Cleveland on June 18, crafting two scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but was sent back to the minors four days later.

He returned to the Guardians on July 24 and has performed admirably.

Norris worked two scoreless innings with two strikeouts against the Kansas City Royals on the same day he was recalled from Columbus.

On Friday against the Chicago White Sox he tossed 2 2/3 innings of one-run ball with three strikeouts.

Through Sunday, Norris had pitched in 211 career MLB regular-season games during stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers (twice), Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs and Cleveland.

He was twice involved in trade deadline deals, going from Toronto to Detroit in 2015 and from Detroit to Milwaukee in 2021.

Stratton’s status

Right-handed pitcher Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) is 3-4 with two saves and a 5.23 ERA in 35 outings for the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, the top affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Three hits for Thomas

Thomas Francisco went 3-for-4 for the High-A Peoria Chiefs on July 28 in a Midwest League game against the South Bend Cubs.

The ex-Abingdon High School standout has a .247/.297/.331 slash line, two home runs and 37 RBIs for the St. Louis Cardinals farm team. He has struck out just 43 times in 287 at-bats.

Cross in Quad Cities

Tennessee High graduate Gavin Cross is hitting .211/.301/.393 for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

He also has a dozen homers, 23 stolen bases, 21 doubles and 58 RBIs for the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

Six scoreless for Shaddon

Shaddon Peavyhouse (Unicoi County) spun six scoreless innings for the Low-A Modesto Nuts on July 27. The right-hander allowed four hits, walked one and registered six strikeouts in a no-decision as his team dropped a California League contest to the Visalia Rawhide.

Peavyhouse is 5-4 with a 5.08 ERA in 19 starts for the Seattle Mariners farm team.

Knack for pitching

As his name continues to surface in trade talks, Landon Knack (Science Hill) just keeps performing at a high level.

The right-hander tossed four strong innings for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers on Sunday as he allowed one run (which was unearned) on four hits against the Reno Aces, while walking four and striking out five.

Knack is 2-0 with a 3.46 ERA in six starts for OKC since being promoted from Double-A Tulsa in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system.

Word on Wurtz

Gabe Wurtz of the Billings Mustangs blasted his 16th home run of the season and 54th of his three-year professional career on Sunday, a two-run shot off Payton Harris of the Great Falls Voyagers.

A former slugger at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Wurtz has a .350/.427/.557 slash line along with 12 doubles and 36 RBIs for Billings, a member of the independent Pioneer League.

Update on Evan

Evan Carter (Elizabethton) crushed a grand slam for the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders on July 26 in a Texas League game at Wichita.

The Texas Rangers’ top-rated prospect is hitting .282/.403./.456 in 76 games in the minor leagues this summer.

Checking in on Clint

Former David Crockett High School and East Tennessee State University slugger Clint Freeman is hitting .241/.314/.402 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs for the Gateway Grizzlies of the independent Frontier League.

Gateway pitcher Nate Tate, who played at ETSU as well, is currently on the injured list.

Bad luck for Duncan

Greg Duncan has been plagued by injuries in his professional career and the former pitcher at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise has suffered another setback.

He made just one outing for the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the independent American Association on July 21 and suffered a season-ending injury in that brief appearance.

Will the workhorse

Right-hander Will Carter (Science Hill) has pitched in 32 games for the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League and is 1-1 with four saves and a 4.85 ERA.

Tough time for Trey

Trey Cabbage (Grainger) had his toughest day as a big-league ballplayer on Sunday as the Los Angeles Angels rookie went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cabbage is hitting .206 (7-for-34) with a home run and six RBIs for the Angels and his roster spot is precarious after Los Angeles acquired first baseman C.J. Cron from Colorado in a trade.

King of coaching

The St. Paul Saints have a 59-42 record and their team ERA of 4.61 is third-best in the Triple-A International League.

Former King University assistant coach Peter Larson is the co-pitching coach – alongside Cibney Bello – for the top affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Today in History

Chilhowie, Virginia, native Nick Cullop pitched a complete-game five-hitter for the Cleveland Naps in their 6-2 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 1, 1913.

Cullop walked three and struck out three.