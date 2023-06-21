The initial stint for Daniel Norris with the Cleveland Guardians turned out to be very brief.

The former Science Hill High School star was designated for assignment by the club on Wednesday after pitching in just one game for the American League squad.

Norris was promoted from Triple-A Columbus last Saturday, tossed two scoreless innings in a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday and then was DFA’ed on Wednesday.

The team has a week to trade, release or outright Norris back to the minors.

Norris was 2-4 with a 6.93 ERA in 14 appearances with the Columbus Clippers prior to getting called up.

He did not allow a hit in his two innings of work on Sunday, while walking three and striking out none. He got Pavin Smith (University of Virginia) to ground into a game-ending double play.

A 30-year-old left-hander, Norris is 22-38 with a 4.69 ERA in 209 big-league appearances over 10 seasons with five teams: the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians.

The move by Cleveland was made to make room on the roster for Guardians pitching prospect Gavin Williams. Williams starred at East Carolina University where Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) was among his teammates.