Norcross relies on defense in OT win

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Norcross basketball coach Jesse McMillan delivered an inspiring message in Thursday’s quarterfinal round of the Arby’s Classic.

Those words and the intense delivery led to a 71-70 overtime win for the Norcross Blue Devils against the Madison-Ridgeland Academy Patriots.

The turning point came during a timeout after MRA built a 42-24 lead at the 5:05 mark of the third quarter.

“We asked our players if they wanted to change a few things in our half court man defense or move to the press, and they committed to the press,” McMillan said. “When the kids make the choice, it has a little more power.”

Behind the work of 6-foot-6 senior guard Lamariyon Jordan (15 points, 18 rebounds) and fearless 5-foot-10 senior guard Bilal Abdur-Rahman, Norcross gradually chopped the lead before taking a 60-58 advantage with 3:21 left in regulation following a three-pointer from Jordan.

McMillan was not surprised that Jordan emerged as the hero.

“Lamariyon understands the flow of a game and asserts himself when he needs to,” McMillan said. “We started calling his number in the fourth quarter and he responded. Lamariyon is a high-major player for a reason.”

Norcross (12-0) entered the night ranked in the No. 23 spot in a national poll.

According to Jordan, that lucrative national billing comes with some pressure.

“Definitely. Everybody wants to plays us and we’re going to get every team’s best shot,” said Jordan, who has committed to play at Georgia. Six-foot-four senior guard Mier Panoam contributed 18 points for Norcross, while Abdur-Rahman added 16.

Abdur-Rahman offered some insight into the pivotal speech from McMillan.

“When Coach Mc gets upset like that, we know that we’ve got to turn it up,” Abdur-Rahman said. “He told us to play through the adversity and find a way to get the job done. We take pride in handling those situations. I just kept attacking and the shots started to fall.”

Ole Miss recruit Josh Hubbard led MRA with 34 points, but missed a potential game-winning basket at the end of overtime.

“I wish I would have taken a better shot at the end. It’s really frustrating, but I just have to learn from this experience and see what I can do better in that situation,” Hubbard said.

MRA coach Richard Duease said he’s always confident when the 5-11 Hubbard has the ball.

“Josh had a good look at the end,” Duease said. “I would have loved to see him get a little deeper inside, but he’s made more shots like that than he’s missed.”

What was Abdur-Rahman thinking when Hubbard soared to the hoop in the final seconds?

“We were holding our breath a little bit,” Abdur-Rahman said. “For a player of (Hubbard’s) caliber, I think we did a pretty good job of making him take tough shots.”

Hubbard took a total of 27 shots, making 11. Six-foot-six senior guard Harrison Alexander contributed 16 points for MRA, while 6-6 sophomore Ashton Magee added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Abdur-Rahman managed to remain calm when his team fell behind

“This was not the first time we’ve been in that situation,” said Abdur-Rahman, who has committed to play at Alabama A&M. “We’ve got a lot of dogs on this team and we all believe in each other.”

The Patriots began the game in style with a dunk from Alexander, followed by 3-pointers from Hubbard and Alexander.

With 1:25 left in the first quarter, MRA was up 17-10. Norcross closed the gap to 21-20 behind the creative Abdur-Rahman, but MRA held a 33-24 advantage at halftime by shooting 52% from the field.

Norcross managed to cut its deficit to 45-34 with 3:56 left in the third.

“When you have a lead like we had, you are supposed to win,” Duease said. “Our guys played hard, but Norcross is nationally ranked for a reason.”

By trapping and harassing on defense, Norcross pulled with 58-55 with just under five minutes left in the game. The Patriots just kept converting on offense and defense.

“We’ve got multiple guys that can score so we’re just not depending on one dude,” Jordan said. “I normally let the game come to me, but when it’s crunch time I know that I have to get the job done.

“Our coach has us prepared for everything, and tonight we went to work on defense.”