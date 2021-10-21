NOLA
At least one person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Lebanon, Virginia, Monday.
BRISTOL, Va. — One would think that an abundance of record stores would populate the Twin City that is branded the birthplace of country music.
Bristol, Virginia could be months away from announcing that another Fortune 100 company is coming to town.
Mac McClung will begin the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, just not the team in Los Angeles. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers waived McClung and that the former Gate City High School star will join the South Bay Lakers, the NBA team’s affiliate in the G League.
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of another man at a Johnson City pub.
Check out the predictions for the high school football games being played tonight and Saturday in far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
Jim Riggs came of age during the Great Depression, played football in the years prior to World War II, coached his final game as a gridiron boss in 1972 and died nine years ago.
City police continue to investigate a single-car crash that sent the driver to the hospital in critical condition.
MEADOWVIEW, Va. — A Meadowview teen is being recognized for performing an electrifying version of the national anthem during a recent talent s…
Mayana Rice fell in love with the friendly faces of Abingdon, Virginia. So she signed up for the job of the director of community development for the town this fall, replacing Jason Boswell, who resigned earlier this year to take a similar position in Washington County, Virginia.