TAMPA, Fla. — Fred McGriff got to the Hall of Fame by showing remarkably consistent production while changing teams frequently.

Fittingly, he and the Hall announced Friday that the cap on his induction plaque will be blank rather than have the logo of one of the six teams he played for.

In a statement, the Tampa native mentioned the four where he spent the bulk of his career.

“Fifteen of my 19 major league seasons were split, playing half a decade with the Blue Jays, Braves and Devil Rays,” McGriff said. “At each stop, I was lucky to be a part of memorable teams and to play in front of some of the best fans in baseball.

“In discussing my career with the Hall of Fame, we decided that with no logo on my plaque, I can equally represent these cities and the incredible fans in Toronto, where I got my start; Atlanta, where we won the World Series; and my hometown of Tampa Bay, as well as my time in San Diego.

“I can’t wait to see my plaque when it’s unveiled this July in Cooperstown.”

McGriff was a member of the 1998 inaugural Devil Rays team, was traded to the Cubs in July 2001 then came back to the Rays in an attempt to reach 500 homers, but hit only two in limited action and retired with 493 total.

McGriff, voted into the Hall by the Contemporary Players Era committee, will be inducted July 23 along with Scott Rolen, who announced he will wear a Cardinals cap. Rolen also played for the Phillies, Blue Jays and Reds.