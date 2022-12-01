No. 2 Longhorns shoot past Blue Jays

AUSTIN, Texas — Marcus Carr scored 19 points and made two free throws with 10 seconds left as No. 2 Texas held off No. 7 Creighton's furious late-game rally and beat the Bluejays 72-67 on Thursday night.

Creighton, which struggled through a miserable 3-point shooting night, cut an 11-point Texas lead to 62-59 thanks in part to five points in a row by Baylor Scheierman. But Carr's baseline jumper and a layup by Tyrese Hunter with 46 seconds left stretched the Longhorns’ lead again.

That didn't quite close the door on Creighton, which got two more 3-pointers from Scheierman, who had missed his first nine attempts. That forced Texas to finish it from the free-throw line behind Carr and Brock Cunningham. Cunningham's two free throws with 4 seconds left were his only points of the game.

The matchup was part of the Big 12-Big East Battle and Texas earned its second home win over a top 10 opponent in its new arena. The Longhorns (6-0) beat then-No. 2 Gonzaga on Nov. 16.

Hunter scored 15 points for Texas.

No. 8 Connecticut 74, Oklahoma State 64

STORRS, Conn. — Jordan Hawkins scored a career-high 26 points to lead unbeaten No. 8 UConn past Oklahoma State in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Adama Sanogo added 20 points and Andre Jackson scored 11 for the Huskies (9-0).

It was the smallest margin of victory for UConn so far this season. The Huskies’ next closest was an 82-67 win over then-No. 18 Alabama last Friday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon.

Kalib Boone scored 15 points to lead the Cowboys (5-3). Avery Anderson III added 14.

Hawkins, a sophomore, had 18 points at the half as UConn dominated the final eight minutes to build a 48-31 lead.