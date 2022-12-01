No. 10 perfect player for Maroons

Grundy High School head football coach Craig Plymal is well aware of the guy wearing No. 10 for the George Wythe Maroons.

He saw linebacker/running back Leyton Fowler up close and personal back in October when the Golden Wave took a 42-28 win over GW and the 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior has appeared on the screen frequently this week as the veteran gridiron boss reviews film.

Tackling with tenacity, running with authority and generally making things tough for the opposition.

That’s him.

“Fowler plays linebacker with a lot of passion,” Plymal said. “He seems to be a student of the game. He will play on Saturdays [at the college level] with his strength and speed. He finds the ball on every down.”

This Saturday, Fowler hopes to make a major impact as George Wythe (9-3) hosts Grundy (8-4) in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.

If you attend the 1 p.m. game that features a spot in the state title game at stake, the leader of George Wythe’s defense will be easy to spot as he always seems to be in the middle of the action.

Fowler has amassed 169 ½ tackles, 31 of which have occurred behind the line of scrimmage.

He is the team’s second-leading rusher, gaining 765 yards and having scored seven touchdowns on the ground.

Oh yeah, Fowler has caught 22 passes for 268 yards and two TDs.

“It has been my best high school season by far,” Fowler said. “We have worked hard and improved as a team. We have fun and always have each other’s back.”

A three-year starter, Fowler is as reliable as they come and laser-focused, always wearing a Johnny Cash t-shirt on game days and playing at an intense level for 48 hard-hitting minutes.

“He wants it,” said George Wythe coach Brandon Harner. “He’s the kind of kid that we have to rely on as far as plugging everything up. If it gets through him, we’re in trouble.”

Like any player at the varsity level, Fowler has gotten better with experience.

How did he fare as a ninth-grader?

“I was mostly on special teams as a freshman and would go in on defense when someone would go down,” Fowler said. “I remember being on the kickoff team and being able to run down the field to hit someone. I also recovered a blocked punt and ran it in for a touchdown against Narrows.”

Fowler is one of nine seniors on GW’s roster that have played a lot of varsity football and that experience has paid off.

“Leyton and I have been playing together since we were in the flag football league,” said GW senior defensive end Colton Green. “Watching him turn into the player he is today is pretty cool. Leyton is one of our hardest workers on the team and is a great leader. He is the rock of our defense, offense and special teams.”

Fowler is in excellent condition and has to be as he rarely leaves the field for the Maroons.

“Leyton is the most physical guy on the team and is always making tackles,” said GW senior Ben Jollay. “He gets in on every tackle possible and just crushes people.”

Fowler remembers the long bus ride back from Grundy in early-October as the short-handed Maroons were manhandled by the bunch from Buchanan County.

He realizes his team is in for a challenge against an opponent that has collectively rushed for 4,073 yards and 55 touchdowns this fall.

You won’t have to provide any extra motivation for this guy, who always goes all out, all the time.

“The biggest key to our success is that we are determined,” Fowler said. “We want to show everyone that we are the best in [Class 1] football.”