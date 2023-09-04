Bristol Herald Courier

Nine teams from far Southwest Virginia are 2-0 and those squads have put up some impressive numbers in winning their first two games.

For instance, Union and Rye Cove have yet to surrender a point.

Union owns wins over Lee High (34-0) and Richlands (41-0) and the Bears have allowed just 120 yards of total offense. Paul Huff and Braxton Bunch intercepted passes, while Brent Lovell had two sacks in Friday’s win.

Rye Cove has blanked Hancock County (48-0) and Northwood (42-0) and head coach Gary Collier’s crew from Clinchport has yielded just 98 yards of total offense thus far. Logan Barnette was among the defensive standouts for the Eagles during Friday’s triumph in Saltville.

Meanwhile, Honaker is averaging 56 points per game in its two wins and 105 of the Tigers’ 112 total points have been scored in the first half thus far. Honaker claimed the Russell County championship with a 60-8 win over Castlewood on Friday and that likely won’t be the only crown the Tigers wear this season.

Ridgeview has been rolling as the Wolfpack has romped two opponents from the Class 1 ranks: J.I. Burton (44-0) and Grundy (56-7). Quarterback Ryan O’Quinn has five rushing touchdowns and four TD passes thus far.

Defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Graham ran its regular-season winning streak to 32 games with a 42-13 win over Galax and the G-Men are still getting the job done despite some injuries to key players.

After entering the season on a 14-game losing streak, Chilhowie has won the first two games of Reid Sturgill’s tenure as head coach. Ian Sturgill rushed for 182 yards in Friday’s 56-20 win at J.I. Burton.

Gate City has started a season 2-0 for the first time since 2014 and the Blue Devils gutted out a 24-18 win over the Middlesboro (Kentucky) Yellow Jackets on Friday.

Patrick Henry posted a 37-24 win over Lebanon Friday as Camron Goodspeed rushed for 353 yards on 28 carries and scored five touchdowns. Goodspeed has gained 469 yards on the ground and scored six TDs thus far.

Twin Springs thrashed Unaka, 42-0, for its second win Friday as Colten Kilgore led the way.

Kilgore has 18 carries for 381 yards – a sublime 21.2 yards per carry – and seven touchdowns in his team’s two triumphs.

Now, here’s a brief look at some other games played last week involving local teams. Complete recaps and coverage is available at HeraldCourier.com:

Virginia High 13, John Battle 6: Logan Slagle had the most important of Virginia High’s four interceptions as his pick with two minutes remaining sealed the victory for the Bearcats.

Jamere Lawrence and Jacob Roe also bagged interceptions. Battle was limited to 58 rushing yards.

“Our defensive coaches did a great job drawing up a simple game plan,” VHS coach Derrick Patterson said. “When we were disciplined, [Battle] struggled on offense. … I’m really proud of how we were able to finish this one.”

Alijah Burks had 76 rushing yards for the Bearcats.

Morristown West 32, Tennessee High 20: A 14-13 second-quarter lead was short-lived as Morristown West scored the go-ahead touchdown with 37.1 seconds remaining in the second quarter and dominated the second half.

The Trojans are the favorites in the Mountain Lakes Conference.

“They’re very consistent,” said THS coach Josh Holt. “They consistently do the things they need to do. That’s what we need to work on is the consistency.”

Josh Bell, Peyton Feagins and Barron Harkleroad scored the touchdowns for THS.

Narrows 31, Holston 30: Hunter Owens threw a 52-yard Hail-Mary touchdown pass to Matt McGlothlin as time expired as the ball was tipped by a Holston defender right into McGlothlin’s hands. Then, the Owens-to-McGlothlin tandem hooked up on the two-point conversion as the Green Wave escaped Damascus with the walk-off win.

Sullivan East 40, Volunteer 13: Drake Fisher threw for 384 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

Marion 27, Wise County Central 12: Reid Osborne threw two touchdown passes and also rushed for a score as Marion snapped a 10-game losing streak.

Eastside 38, Hurley 32: Junior Luke Trent scored the game-winning touchdown from 15 yards out in overtime to give the Spartans a walk-off win at “The Cliff.”

Dobyns-Bennett 47, West Ridge 21: West Ridge couldn’t hold an early 14-0 lead and fell to 0-3 all-time against D-B.

Christiansburg 45, Abingdon 7: Abingdon has opened a season 0-2 for the first time since 2013.

Lee High 41, Thomas Walker 7: Evan Scott returned a fumble for a touchdown and Andrew Smith intercepted a pass and made a housecall as Lee High’s defensive highlighted the triumph.

Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 0: Rural Retreat forced four turnovers and held EM to 139 yards of total offense.

Montcalm (W.Va.) 54, Twin Valley 0: A week after a feel-good victory over the Phelps Hornets from Kentucky, Twin Valley could not make it two wins in a row.

Now, for a brief look at the games on this week's docket

THURSDAY

Thomas Walker (1-1) at Castlewood (0-2): Castlewood has lost its last 11 games.

FRIDAY

West Ridge (2-1) at Lakeway Christian Academy (2-1): Former Richlands High School quarterback Thad Wells is the head coach at Lakeway Christian, which is located in White Pine, Tennessee.

Holston (1-1) at John Battle (1-1): Both teams must rebound following gut-wrenching defeats last week and a win would be instrumental to their playoff hopes.

Abingdon (0-2) at Gate City (2-0): Luke Bledsoe threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns in Gate City’s 24-7 win over Abingdon last season.

Ridgeview (2-0) at Wise County Central (1-1): Ridgeview holds a 7-4 edge in the all-time series.

Science Hill (1-2) at Union (2-0): This will be the first Virginia High School League opponent for the Science Hill Hilltoppers from Johnson City, Tennessee, since they lost at Pulaski County in 1996.

Richlands (0-2) at Tazewell (0-1): The winner will not only get to celebrate winning the “Backyard Brawl,” they will also get to enjoy win No. 1 of 2023.

Lebanon (0-2) at Marion (1-1): Lebanon quarterback Mike Reece threw for 401 yards in last week’s loss to Patrick Henry.

Radford (2-0) at Virginia High (1-1): Radford coach Michael Crist returns to his old stomping grounds at Gene Malcolm Stadium as he was the head coach of the Virginia High Bearcats from 2013-Spring 2021.

Graham (2-0) at George Wythe (1-1): Graham won the VHSL Class 2 state title last season, while GW was Class 1 runner-up.

Hurley (0-2) at Van, West Virginia (1-1): Three of Hurley’s first four opponents are from West Virginia.

Eastside (1-1) at River View, West Virginia (1-1): Eastside can surpass last season’s win total with a victory.

Honaker (2-0) at Rye Cove (2-0): This is a highly-anticipated matchup and the winner will benefit greatly on the VHSL playoff power points rating scale.

Northwood (0-2) at Eastern Montgomery (0-2): A much-needed win goes to one of these teams.

Patrick Henry (2-0) at J.I. Burton (0-2): Patrick Henry’s Eli Delp might not get as much attention as some of his teammates, but the kid can play.

Chilhowie (2-0) at Narrows (2-0): Narrows has three teams from the Hogoheegee District on its schedule this season.

Grayson County (2-0) at Rural Retreat (1-1): This is the first of three straight games against 2022 regional finalists for Rural Retreat.

Unicoi County (2-1) at Sullivan East (2-1): East quarterback Drake Fisher has already passed for 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns.