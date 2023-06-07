NHRA Schedule
Thunder Valley Nationals
Bristol Dragway
Bristol, Tennessee
9:30 a.m. — Sportsman classes eliminations
12:20 p.m. — Pro Mod qualifying
1 p.m. — Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying
2 p.m. — Top Fuel and Funny Car qualifying & Epping Rd. 2
3 p.m. — Legends Nitro Funny Car qualifying
3:45 p.m. — Pro Mod qualifying
4:15 p.m. — Top Fuel and Funny Car Epping Semis
4:30 p.m. — Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying
5:30 p.m. — Top Fuel and Funny Car qualifying & Epping Finals
6:30 p.m. — Legends Nitro Funny Car Rd. 1
7:30 p.m. — Fan Fest Autograph Session in the Pits (Guest Welcome Tent)
Sunday
11 a.m. — SealMaster Track Walk and Pre-Race Ceremonies
Noon — Thunder Valley Nationals Rd. 1 Eliminations
2:10 p.m. — Thunder Valley Nationals Rd. 2 eliminations
3:40 p.m. — Thunder Valley Nationals Rd. 3 eliminations
5 p.m. — Final round eliminations
5:30 p.m. — NHRA Winner’s Circle celebration