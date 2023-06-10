BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Sunday's first-round pairings for eliminations for the 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, the eighth of 21 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel -- 1. Leah Pruett, 3.745 seconds, 322.42 mph vs. 16. Spencer Massey, 3.928, 308.50; 2. Brittany Force, 3.747, 334.48 vs. 15. Antron Brown, 3.907, 292.90; 3. Steve Torrence, 3.753, 329.10 vs. 14. Shawn Langdon, 3.842, 323.97; 4. Justin Ashley, 3.755, 327.74 vs. 13. Doug Foley, 3.841, 287.66; 5. Mike Salinas, 3.762, 327.35 vs. 12. Josh Hart, 3.819, 321.12; 6. Doug Kalitta, 3.764, 319.22 vs. 11. Clay Millican, 3.808, 327.11; 7. Dan Mercier, 3.768, 317.72 vs. 10. Tony Schumacher, 3.797, 323.58; 8. Austin Prock, 3.787, 326.08 vs. 9. Cameron Ferre, 3.795, 322.11.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Lex Joon, 4.095, 248.16.

Funny Car -- 1. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.938, 321.35 vs. 16. Alex Laughlin, Dodge Charger, 4.182, 302.08; 2. Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.962, 318.92 vs. 15. Dave Richards, Ford Mustang, 4.160, 294.24; 3. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.969, 322.50 vs. 14. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.125, 297.55; 4. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.972, 329.26 vs. 13. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.094, 268.28; 5. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.999, 322.88 vs. 12. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.072, 318.39; 6. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.004, 318.99 vs. 11. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.067, 281.60; 7. J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.025, 325.53 vs. 10. John Force, Camaro, 4.063, 324.36; 8. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.038, 314.61 vs. 9. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 4.044, 300.80.

Did Not Qualify: 17. John Smith, 4.250, 305.15; 18. Paul Lee, 4.295, 212.59.

Pro Stock -- 1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.627, 205.88 vs. 16. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.692, 204.20; 2. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.631, 206.80 vs. 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 6.679, 205.47; 3. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.632, 206.04 vs. 14. David Cuadra, Mustang, 6.671, 205.01; 4. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.638, 205.79 vs. 13. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.670, 205.38; 5. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.642, 205.94 vs. 12. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.661, 204.98; 6. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.643, 205.91 vs. 11. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.656, 206.23; 7. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.643, 204.54 vs. 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.655, 205.66; 8. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.651, 206.20 vs. 9. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.653, 206.07.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Chris McGaha, 6.708, 204.79; 18. Fernando Cuadra, 6.709, 204.63; 19. Larry Morgan, 6.741, 204.20.

Pro Stock Motorcycle -- 1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.808, 198.61 vs. 16. Ron Tornow, Victory, 7.062, 189.71; 2. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.839, 199.02 vs. 15. Marcus Hylton, 7.057, 189.58; 3. Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.855, 198.03 vs. 14. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.014, 193.79; 4. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.856, 197.36 vs. 13. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.984, 193.65; 5. Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.857, 196.73 vs. 12. John Hall, Buell, 6.943, 193.57; 6. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.875, 195.36 vs. 11. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.942, 193.52; 7. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.891, 194.16 vs. 10. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.928, 195.28; 8. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.904, 196.39 vs. 9. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.911, 193.85.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Lance Bonham, 7.260, 181.89; 18. Chris Bostick, 7.346, 186.30.