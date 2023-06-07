The radical world of NHRA Funny Car racing is perfect for Type A personalities.

That might explain why the pairing of Tony Stewart and Matt Hagan has been such a hit.

Stewart is a three-time NASCAR Cup champion, while Hagan is a three-time NHRA titlist. Both command attention.

Since 2022, Hagan has been the face for the new Tony Stewart Racing NHRA team.

“I’m blessed to be driving for Tony,” said Hagan in a recent press conference at Bristol Motor Speedway. “Tony is one of those guys who really cares about what he does and all the sports that he’s in.”

Life is going well for Hagan in his high-profile ride. Entering this weekend’s NHRA Funny Car Nationals at Bristol Dragway, Hagan leads the Funny Car standings by 13 points over defending series champion Ron Capps. Hagan finished third in points last season behind Robert Hight and Capps.

Racers and crew chiefs will face an extreme challenge this weekend at Bristol since the eliminations of the rain-delayed New England Nationals in Epping, New Hampshire, will be held in conjunction with the Thunder Valley Nationals.

“I don’t feel like we’ve had a streak of races this season yet that the (weather) has been the same,” Hagan said. “It’s been hot, cold, different track conditions, you name it.

“We’re having to dig back through notes to figure out what calls to make on the line, since some races have been so extreme. You can have all the momentum in the world, but you have to have good notes to go off of. “

Hagan has good memories of his days of discovery at Thunder Valley.

“Obviously, Bristol is very special to me. It’s two hours from home so I consider it my home track,” said Hagan, who lives in Christiansburg, Virginia.

“Bristol was one of the first drag races I ever attended. I was 13 and I heard the Top Fuel cars kick off and I was like, ‘What in the world is that?’ I never would have dreamed that I’d be driving one of the Nitro cars and be a three-time world champion.”

Hagan realized another dream in 2015 when he emerged from Bristol with a victory.

“Everybody asked me if I wanted Indy as my favorite win since it’s the biggest race of the season,” Hagan said. “To me Bristol was more special because my family and kids were there.

“My dad was there, and I broke down crying like a little girl. So anytime I get a chance to win at Bristol, its right there on the top tier.”

For Hagan, there’s no better motivator than Stewart.

“I’ve been around a lot of guys that just expect you to do well,” Hagan said. “They give you everything they need, but it’s always good when you get that pat on the back and an Atta boy. Tony is the type of guy that you want to win for and then go drink a beer with afterwards.

“I feel like Tony Stewart when I come to Bristol because there’s a line out of the back of my trailer for everybody to sign stuff.”

Pit Stops: Kingsport’s John Ketron added to his extensive trophy case last Saturday by capturing the Pure 4 race at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park. Alan Rich took first in Street Stock, while Tristen Barnes (Super Street) and Kyle Barnes in Sportsman also earned wins. Jacob Porter captured the first Sportsman event, but his car was deemed illegal in post-race inspection. This week’s program will feature the Southeast Super Trucks Series…Alex Miller (Erwin) emerged with the Late Model Sportsman victory last Friday at Kingsport Speedway, with 75-year-old NASCAR veteran Brad Teague in second. Other winners included Jamie Meadows (Meadowview) in Street Stock, Brandon Sutherland (Johnson City) in Pure 4, Chris Amburgey (Hiltons) in Mod 4, Hunter Morgan in Bandoleros, Jacob Bradley in Legends and Joshua Collins in Beginner Front Wheel Drive…A field of 16 cars entered Saturday’s Super Street race at Wythe Raceway. Track veteran Keith Griffitts (Sugar Grove) took first place in Super Street, with David Peeples (Rural Retreat), Randy Taylor (Chilhowie) and pole-winner Michael Deskins (Tazewell) next in line. Brandon Umberger (Rural Retreat) was the victor in Modifieds, with Tanner Cook (Max Meadows) in Pro Mini and Will Hostetler (Rural Retreat) in UCAR joining the list of winners…Highlands Motorsports driver Caden Kvapil finished third in the May 27 CARS Tour event at Tri-County Speedway in Granite Falls, North Carolina. The next race for Kvapil is Saturday at Dillon Motor Speedway in Dillon, South Carolina.