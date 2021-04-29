YWCA Tribute to Women moves online to honor local women

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The annual YWCA Tribute to Women is being held online this year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization, based in Bristol, Tennessee, typically holds the Tribute to Women, which acknowledges the work of local women, in the form of a gala event. The event originated in 1992, born from the organization’s commitment to recognize and honor the many contributions made by women in their communities, according to a news release from the YWCA.

The 30th annual Tribute to Women is unique in that any individual, private organization or business may honor any special woman for her contributions to the lives of others, the release states.

The YWCA has developed a Tribute to Women website, located at ywcatnva.org, where donors can collaborate with friends, family or co-workers to personalize a page celebrating their honoree, the release states. Acknowledgments will be made available to donors who contribute a minimum of $125.

Donors may, if preferred, honor them with a personalized certificate of recognition, to be mailed to an honoree, the release states.