YWCA Tribute to Women Award: Ward dedicated to public education

Kay Ward has been a dedicated servant of public education for more than four decades.

As coordinator of family and community engagement for Bristol Tennessee City Schools, Ward’s duties are vast but rewarding.

“Basically my job is helping meet the basic needs of our boys and girls of poverty, ensuring that they come into our classrooms ready to learn with a focus on learning, and not on life’s basic needs,” Ward said. “Just meeting the basic needs of our children right now is very rewarding to me.”

Meeting those needs means providing students with clothing, school supplies and even food if necessary.

“[It’s rewarding] seeing children’s faces light up with a new coat or a new pair of shoes, hearing relief in parents' voices because services have been delivered from the Family Resource Center, and needs have been met,” Ward said.

For 27 years, Ward – a 2022 YWCA Tribute to Women Award recipient in the “Nurture” category – has been an employee of the city school system, the past 15 of which have been with the Family Resource Center following many years as a classroom teacher. Before coming to Bristol, Ward taught for 17 years in Wilson County, Tennessee.

“My real passions are literacy and helping boys and girls escape the cycle of generational poverty,” Ward said. “That all circles back to literacy, and ways we can support classroom literacy instruction at home.”

One program supporting that mission is the Reading Buddy Program, which is back after a COVID-19 break. Through reading buddies, and the summer Book Bus Program, kids are able to start building a home library through book distributions.

“I enjoy promoting literature to children, especially when our children of poverty are involved,” Ward said. “They can travel anywhere. They can have experiences – any experience – through a book.”

When asked what led to her path in education, Ward pointed to her upbringing.

“I come from a very strong family of women, and a good education was an expectation,” Ward said. “I had a mother that worked very hard and she really inspired me to find something that I really loved and to work very hard to attain those goals.”

ABOUT THE AWARD: Recipients of the YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s Tribute to Women Award are nominated by area organizations and selected by an independent panel of judges based on leadership abilities, their achievements and positive influence. This is the 31st year of the awards.

