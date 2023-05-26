Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia this week announced the recipients of its 2023 Tribute to Women Awards.

The award honors the trailblazers who strive to improve the quality of life for women, girls and families in our region, according to a written statement.

“The women we celebrate are the best of all of us; they are regional leaders who demonstrate their compassion, intelligence, and experience every day. We are honored to celebrate each of them,” said Anne Godfrey, chair of the Tribute to Women committee.

This year, the YWCA introduced new Tribute to Women categories that reflect the many avenues women utilize to effect change in our region. They include Business and Industry, Finance, Healthcare, Mission Impact, and STEAM/Education. These categories provide an opportunity to highlight a broad array of professional leaders.

Many outstanding women across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were nominated by area organizations for the 2023 Tribute to Women Award; from these nominees five were chosen by an independent panel of judges for recognition.

Business and Industry: Mary Johnson

Johnson founded Land Partners in 2010, a female-owned real estate company that specializes in commercial real estate across the eastern U.S. Her passion for professionalism, new ideas and relationship building has contributed to her success. She has volunteered for over 50 years, serving over 20 organizations at the local, state, and national levels.

Her love for the outdoors inspired work to secure $12 million in funding for the establishment of Rocky Fork State Park in East Tennessee. Her advocacy for women’s rights has been instrumental in helping pass legislation requiring insurance companies to cover post-mastectomy reconstructive surgeries for breast cancer survivors as well as legislation criminalizing the act of stalking.

Finance:

Jennifer Owen

Owen is known for her attention to detail, positive attitude and excellent customer service skills. In less than five years, she has climbed the ladder of success from senior commercial loan officer to her most recent leadership position, senior vice president and market president for Appalachian Highlands at Truist Bank.

Her accomplishments include graduating from Leadership Kingsport and being a past recipient of 40 Under Forty. Her dedication to empowering others is reflected in her role as a mentor and her commitment to community service. Jennifer serves the community through numerous committee and chair positions, including YWCA, United Way, Northeast State Community College, and The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center.

Healthcare:

Dr. Michelle Durham Durham, clinical director of audiology at Bristol Regional Speech & Hearing Center, is widely respected for her leadership skills and tireless advocacy for patients. Her high standards inspire coworkers to strive for success, and her transparent communication style fosters an environment of trust and open dialogue.

Dr. Durham’s visionary leadership keeps the organization at the forefront, while her tireless work securing insurance coverage for services delivered has earned her admiration from colleagues and patients alike. She takes special joy in seeing hearing-impaired babies and children becoming able to hear out of both ears for the first time. She continually looks for ways to improve speech and hearing services in the region, and her leadership is a testament to her dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of children and their families.

Mission Impact: Vanessa Bennett Bennett is a leader at the forefront of diversity, equity, and inclusion – she has a heart that believes in dignity for all. She is currently chief operating officer and former executive director of operations and talent development for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. Her passion for community service and humanitarian initiatives is evident in her innovative approach to developing new programs, events and celebrations that benefit Kingsport.

She has been instrumental in the organization and success of Healthy Kingsport, SAFE Spaces, and Project HOPE and she is one of this year’s Juneteenth Festival leaders in Downtown Kingsport. Vanessa’s unique ability to develop fresh ideas is a critical factor in the success of these initiatives.

STEAM/Education: Donna Henry Henry made history in 2013 when she became the first female Chancellor at University of Virginia’s College at Wise. With a wealth of experience in higher education, she is widely recognized as a leader among her peers and is a staunch advocate for STEM-H. Her expertise has made her a sought-after voice on various boards, councils, and panels at conferences across the Commonwealth.

She has dedicated herself to equality, diversity, and inclusion creating the College’s first office specifically devoted to that mission. She has worked to increase diversity among her cabinet and senior administrators. Henry’s efforts have brought forth new concepts and understanding that benefit the world and all those who live in it.

“We are thrilled to recognize our 2023 Tribute to Women honorees,” said Kathy Waugh, CEO of the organization. “These five women are not only leaders who are impacting our communities across multiple sectors, but they represent the many others whose encouraging stories we read about each year during our nomination process. It is truly inspiring to see their accomplishments and dedication, and we are privileged to honor them.”

The 2023 Tribute to Women recipients will be honored at a gala on June 8. The first in-person award event since 2019 will be held at the historic Bristol Train Station.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, call (423) 968-9444 or visit www.ywcatnva.org.