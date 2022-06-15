Youth from across Virginia make a difference in Bristol as part of Fusion Camp

BRISTOL, Va. – Middle school and high school students from across Virginia are making a difference in Bristol this week.

As part of the 2022 Student Fusion Camp run by the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) of Virginia, 170 people from 12 churches around the state are in Bristol for outreach and service.

For Mike Camire, student ministry coordinator with SBC of Virginia, the camp is about giving back and showing Bristol love.

“The love of Christ is really the purpose for why we are doing these different service projects,” Camire said. “Christ has loved us in what he’s done for us. We then love back, and show that love to the community.”

This week, students with Fusion Camp have been at several Bristol schools lending a hand in any way they can, doing things like yardwork, painting and classroom cleaning. They’ve also been delivering snack trays to public servants like police officers and firefighters, and have been interacting with kids in after-school programs.

“It’s basically where churches all over Virginia come together and just love on one place,” Gary Breeding, associate pastor at NorthStar Church, which is hosting the camp along with Euclid Avenue Baptist Church, said.

Breeding says the camp has already had noticeable impacts.

“It’s impacting our community in so many positive ways – teachers, law enforcement, sometimes the groups that really don’t get recognized or sometimes that maybe get a bad rap, we are just trying to say thank you,” Breeding said.

Lilianne Peterschmidt, 16, is back in Bristol for her second Fusion Camp, which was also held here a year ago.

“My favorite part about this program is really just how much everybody seems to really care about what they are doing, and how we are able to do so much,” Peterschmidt said. “We’ve been bouncing around all over the place, which is great. We’ve been able to cover a lot of bases.”

Peterschmidt said she’s seen the camp have a positive impact on Bristol’s youth.

“(We’ve been) teaching them what’s the best way to interact with others (and) how to make friends,” Peterschmidt said. “We were working on social skills, so I think it’s really good to teach kids how to interact with other people.”

DJ Guthinger, an SBC intern, had nothing but good things to say about the camp.

“I’ve been in a couple of the schools the last couple days, and just speaking with principals, office staff and teachers, and everyone is super nice,” Guthinger said. “It has been a great experience here in Bristol.”

Guthinger, who is a 20-year-old student at Liberty University, says the camp has been useful in helping him prepare for future endeavors.

“I am studying to go into the ministry, so this is a great experience for me, gaining experience going out into the community,” Guthinger said.

This year’s camp has also had a bigger footprint than a year ago, Camire said.

“We’ve been able to actually go out further in the community this year,” Camire said. “The response has been amazing. Folks are just very grateful that we are here just to serve and to be willing to do whatever. The response has been really, really positive and really encouraging.”

In the eyes of Breeding, the camp’s participants reap benefits in a way even more so than the community.

“Overall, yes we are getting positive feedback, but at the end of the day the folks that are with us are being blessed, because they’re getting to interact, they get to see these kids and teachers and say thank you,” Breeding said. “They're thanking us, but we are getting more out of it than they are.”

The camp is holding a Neighborhood Block Party at two Bristol locations – NorthStar Church and Euclid Avenue Baptist Church – from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The public is invited to attend the free event, which will include free food and activities.

