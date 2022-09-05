Youngkin to serve as Grand Marshal for Food City 300 race

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 30th Anniversary of the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway Friday, September 16.

“We’re very excited to have Gov. Glenn Youngkin serving as Grand Marshal of the 30th Anniversary Food City 300,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO said in a press release. “Our company has always been headquartered in Virginia and our team is excited to welcome the governor to Bristol Motor Speedway. His focus on creating jobs and growing our economy has been refreshing and we wish him all the best as he continues those efforts.”

Travis Staton, president, and chief executive officer for United Way of Southwest Virginia will serve as honorary starter, waving the green flag to start the race.

“As honorary starter of the upcoming Food City 300, I’m honored to represent the many first responders, individuals, and organizations that have been working tirelessly to aid those individuals and families who have lost so much over the past year. It’s a blessing to stand in good company and work beside two amazing individuals, Governor Glenn Youngkin and Steve Smith, who seek the best interests of all Virginians,” Staton said.

A native of Bristol, Virginia, Staton oversees United Way of Southwest Virginia operations for nearly 20% of the commonwealth. In his role as president and chief executive officer, he serves in numerous leadership and advisory capacities for local, state, and federal initiatives, working to improve the region’s economy. His work has received recognition from national organizations, and Staton was named among Virginia’s 50 most influential people in 2022.

He is currently overseeing the long-term recovery efforts for multiple disasters, including the 2021 Hurley, Virginia flood and the flooding in Buchanan County, Virginia and surrounding counties that occurred in July.