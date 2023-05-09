Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed legislation Monday which supports firefighters with assistance and training.

The legislation, HB 1775 and HB 2451 sponsored by Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, support the firefighters with worker’s compensation benefits for anxiety and depressive disorders and better training for electric vehicle fires, according to a written statement.

“We rightfully focus a lot of time and resources on the physical safety of public safety personnel, and HB 1775 ensures that we are also looking out for their mental health. The public safety profession is mentally taxing, often beyond a degree that many citizens can even imagine, so it is only right that we provide the necessary resources to protect the mental health of public safety professionals who choose a life of service to others,” O’Quinn said in the statement.

“As electric vehicles have become more prevalent, there has been significant concern by fire departments across Virginia regarding fires that are associated with these vehicles. HB 2451 will provide specialized training from the state, so that every Virginia firefighter understands the proper approach and suppression methods when faced with an EV fire,” O’Quinn said.