Youngkin posts narrow win in Southwest Virginia

In Tuesday’s final tally, Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin narrowly won Southwest Virginia over Pete Snyder, his closest challenger.

Youngkin received 52.9% of the redistributed party delegate votes across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia — less than his statewide margin of 54.7%. Snyder received 47% of final local votes, compared to 45.2% statewide.

In the seventh round of counting late Tuesday, Youngkin claimed wins in Bristol, Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell and Scott counties in the GOP’s unassembled convention. Snyder won in Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties.

The region was sharply divided as four different candidates claimed wins in those counties on the first round of balloting, but votes from lower finishers were then redistributed during a series of rounds to get one candidate above 50%.

Youngkin will face the winner of the June 8 Democratic primary election.