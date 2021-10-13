Wytheville restaurant damaged by blaze

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A Wytheville landmark and favorite dining spot was damaged by fire Tuesday evening, but most of the Log House Restaurant 1776 survived the blaze.

Wytheville Fire Chief Marc Brade said the fire was contained to the kitchen and the attic. Approximately 80 percent of the restaurant was untouched by fire, but there was water damage, he added. No one was injured.

Kish Hatchel, daughter of restaurant owners James and Pat Green, said Wednesday morning that the fire started above the grill. Employees extinguished the fire, but noticed flames in the vent. Employees then checked outside in the kitchen area and saw flames at the vent.

All employees and customers were evacuated. Within minutes of the 6 p.m. 911 call, the Wytheville Fire Department arrived to find flames shooting from the attic and a fire in the kitchen. Firefighters extinguished the kitchen fire and continued battling the burning roof. At around 6:25, a portion of the roof collapsed.

Brade said firefighters from Wytheville, Max Meadows and Rural Retreat had the fire under control by 6:40 p.m.

“ It absolutely was a very serious fire,” Brade said. “With quick response and manpower, we were able to save a massive percentage of the entire building.”