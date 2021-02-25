 Skip to main content
Wythe to host vaccination clinic March 9
MARION, Va. — Mount Rogers Health District is partnering with Wythe County Community Hospital on March 9 to offer vaccines to Virginia residents who are age 65 and older.

The hospital will host the free COVID-19 vaccine clinic. There are 100 appointments available, and the clinic is by appointment only. Call 276-625-8829 to schedule an appointment.

“We are thrilled that Wythe County Community Hospital will be vaccinating seniors in our community,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, district health director. “Expanding providers means we can get our senior population vaccinated more quickly, improving health outcomes for this vulnerable group.”

