World-renowned poker player invests in Bristol hotel

She bought the 84-room hotel at auction and renamed it the Bristol Arcadia Inn, in deference to Greek mythology where Arcadia was an unspoiled, harmonious wilderness. The Twin City’s sister city, Bristol, England, also has many connections to Greek mythology.

“I have a lot of developments named after Greek gods, and Bristol is like a paradise in Greek mythology,” she said.

The hotel’s previous owners thoroughly renovated the property in 2019, and she was able to retain the entire staff.

“I love this spot. It has great potential,” she said, noting its proximity to the Hard Rock and Interstate 81. “You have to visualize what is going to happen. The time to do an investment is before because, if you wait until something happens, it’s too late. The potential here is tremendous.”

Local residents may not fully appreciate how impactful the Hard Rock can be, she said.

“The casino will bring a lot of people. It’s entertainment. It will bring a lot of energy,” she said. “It will bring a lot of entertainment to the community.”