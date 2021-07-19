Workers busy reviving Chilhowie’s Main Street with façade and building upgrades

CHILHOWIE, Va. — You may have noticed the faded words for years without realizing the history behind them: Piggly Wiggly, The Vance Company INC Hardware, Chilhowie Hardware Supply Co.

These businesses that were once located on Main Street in Chilhowie may have been replaced by new businesses, but their names could still be seen faded into the brick like a ghostly remembrance of the past.

The past is being revived, though, as the names reappear in fresh paint during the Façade Improvement Project, Phase II of the Downtown Revitalization Program.

Wallberg Construction of Abingdon — contracted at $95,653 to furnish labor and materials — is working on façade and building upgrades on Chilhowie’s Main Street.

The job is 80% to 85% complete, according to Randy Sturgill, building inspector. The weather has been cooperative, and completion is expected by the end of July or first of August, he said.

Chilhowie Revitalization 2

Doors and windows along with façades are getting an upgrade on Main Street in Chilhowie through a partnership between the town, the property owners and Wallberg Construction of Abingdon.