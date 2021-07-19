Workers busy reviving Chilhowie’s Main Street with façade and building upgrades

CHILHOWIE, Va. — You may have noticed the faded words for years without realizing the history behind them: Piggly Wiggly, The Vance Company INC Hardware, Chilhowie Hardware Supply Co.
These businesses that were once located on Main Street in Chilhowie may have been replaced by new businesses, but their names could still be seen faded into the brick like a ghostly remembrance of the past.
The past is being revived, though, as the names reappear in fresh paint during the Façade Improvement Project, Phase II of the Downtown Revitalization Program.
Wallberg Construction of Abingdon — contracted at $95,653 to furnish labor and materials — is working on façade and building upgrades on Chilhowie’s Main Street.
The job is 80% to 85% complete, according to Randy Sturgill, building inspector. The weather has been cooperative, and completion is expected by the end of July or first of August, he said.
Chilhowie Revitalization 2
Doors and windows along with façades are getting an upgrade on Main Street in Chilhowie through a partnership between the town, the property owners and Wallberg Construction of Abingdon.
Sturgill said that four people are working on the project every day. Windows have been changed, along with some of the doors. Façades on one side are done and those on the other side nearly done. A large crane being used to reach the tops of the buildings might prove difficult near traffic on Whitetop Road, so the town will work with the Virginia Department of Transportation if traffic needs to be diverted around the work area.
Some residents have already noted a new blue paint job on the Piggly Wiggly sign, which they remembered as being black when the store was open, said Town Manager John Clark. However, he found a copy of the 1965 Apple Festival program that shows the sign as blue. It was the building owner’s choice, he said.
The Façade Improvement Project is a three-way agreement among the town, property owners and contractor. Grant amounts from the Department of Housing and Community Development ranged from $13,012 to $22,205 with each façade receiving up to $15,000. Some of the buildings have more than one façade. The grant money had to be matched by the property owner either dollar-to-dollar or through any work done on the building in the past two years or work done in conjunction with the Wallberg contract.