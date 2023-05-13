ABINGDON, Va. — The walls, furniture and setting of Mended Women Lifestyle Recovery resonate basic institutional, not five-star, but the overriding message is one of hope not hopelessness.

Neatly tucked along the end of Bradley Street, the former, two-story assisted living center is being transformed into Southwest Virginia’s first and only female addiction treatment center.

Funded by a blend of state, local, private and individual donations, the center is expected to serve women in a 150-mile radius, organizers previously said.

Friday was a workday as volunteers brought in furnishings, bedding, books, lamps and decorations — all in an effort lend a touch of home and open the doors by the end of June.

Community response has been substantial.

More than 100 people recently responded to a single social media post seeking donations and volunteers to outfit the facility’s currently available 27 rooms, Linda Austin, executive director, Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition said Friday.

“The response from the community has just been such a blessing,” Austin said. “It’s been such a time of hope and joy for the region — not just in Washington County. It will be a regional resource and everybody is excited about it.”

The facility is currently dealing with some plumbing problems and getting repairs to its roof, Austin said. Plans also call for installing locked interior doors so people must be buzzed into the dormitory area for security.

“We definitely feel like we’ll have women in here by the end of June,” she said.

The spaces are basic. Cinderblock walls of room No. 4, for example, are a shade of gold, while the outside of the large metal door is midnight blue.

Beds, mattresses and furniture are rudimentary and a tad eclectic as each two-bed room shares a Jack-and-Jill bathroom’s single commode and tub with the adjacent room. There is electric wall heat, a small window air conditioner and florescent overhead lighting. It is here that women trying to overcome addiction will have a chance to put their lives back together.

Ann Ledgerwood, a local pediatric physical therapist, knows the ravages addiction can have on women, babies and families.

“I see babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome. They’re irritable; they’re either in foster care or with grandma or great-grandma. I just see the incredible breakdown of our families and the whole social fabric of what we need to be stable,” Ledgerwood said. “Children want to be with their mothers. And if we want to help these children, we’ve got to help their mothers.”

Ledgerwood said the problem of addiction has gotten worse in recent years.

Babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome, or NAS, are also “much more” at risk for injury through shaken baby syndrome.

“They’re irritable, they cry and the baby ends up being at risk for being shaken and most of the time babies who are shaken have permanent brain damage,” she said.

Ledgerwood and Austin were among the small cadre of people who have worked for years to establish such a center.

“I’ve been seeing the need for this for a number of years,” Ledgerwood said.

The problem for many women released from jail or trying to overcome addiction issues is they lack a safe space to go that wouldn’t likely draw them right back into the lifestyle that caused their addiction issues.

“What we were doing was like putting a Band-Aid on a gaping wound because the wound is huge and it doesn’t get to the root of what is going on,” she said. “We have been wanting to do this for years and we have been looking for a building.”

Over the past year the building became available, and a series of funding agencies have been impressed enough with the plan to lend support.