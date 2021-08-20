Woodgrain expanding in Smyth and Grayson counties

MARION, Va. - Woodgrain, Inc., a wood moldingm door and window manufacturing firm, announced today it is expanding operations in Southwest Virginia.

The company, which has a location in Marion, has acquired a 180,000-square-foot Marion warehouse and plans to expand its manufacturing operations. In addition, the company acquired a sawmill in Grayson County, to supply wood for its products.

It is expected to create about 100 new jobs and retain about 80 more.

“Forestry is the Commonwealth’s third-largest private industry, supporting more than 107,000 jobs in our rural communities and providing an economic impact of $21 billion annually,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Woodgrain continues to bring welcomed employment opportunities and capital investment to Southwest Virginia, supporting my administration’s goal to bring economic vitality to all corners of the Commonwealth.

