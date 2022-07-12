Women who allegedly shot husband's lover while dressed as a clown to stand trial

A Florida woman, who formerly lived in Southwest Virginia, is now slated to stand trial in October, charged with killing her lover’s then-wife while dressed as a clown.

Sheila Keen-Warren, now 58, was back in a Florida courtroom Tuesday. Her trial has been delayed six times and is now scheduled to begin Oct. 21 in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Keen-Warren was arrested in September 2017 at the South Holston Lake home she shared with her husband Michael Warren, who was married to the victim Marlene Warren in 1990 when the murder occurred.

Prosecutors say on May 26, 1990, Keen-Warren dressed like a clown, delivered a bouquet of balloons and flowers to Marlene Warren’s Florida home. After taking the bouquet, prosecutors say Keen-Warren shot her in the face and then drove away in a Chrysler LeBaron later linked to Michael Warren’s company.

The case was reopened in 2014 after new DNA technology allowed detectives to review years-old evidence and that led them to Keen-Warren, prosecutors said in 2017.

Keen-Warren married Michael Warren in 2002. They moved to Abingdon and operated the Purple Cow Restaurant in Kingsport for many years before selling the business in 2016.

The trial was originally scheduled in 2020 but delayed due to COVID and more recently after her defense team told the judge they were struggling to find witnesses from that long ago.