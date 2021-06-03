Woman who recovered from COVID-19 counted days until her vaccination

ABINGDON, Va. — After recovering from a bout with COVID-19 that landed her in the hospital, Lorie Stevens counted the days until she could be vaccinated against the virus.
Stevens, 37, was the first to arrive Wednesday at a midday Mount Rogers Health District mobile clinic at the Coomes Recreation Center in Abingdon, where she received her initial injection of the Pfizer vaccine.
Health officials administered six doses of vaccine during the afternoon clinic as this region’s tepid response to COVID vaccinations continued.
For Stevens, getting the shot was never in question.
“Some people don’t want to choose the vaccine. That’s their choice. For me, I don’t want to be in the same condition I was in. I know I could get it again, but I wanted to take one extra step, and I hope I never get it again,” she said following the injection.
Stevens was diagnosed in February and spent five days in Johnston Memorial Hospital.
“I’m 91 days out because I had plasma when I was in the hospital, so I had to wait, and today was my first eligible day to get it,” she said. “I guess it’s a little bit different perspective when you’ve had it and you’ve been hospitalized.”
Some friends and co-workers also had the virus, and many had a worse time, she said.
“I knew I was sick,” she said, pausing to collect her thoughts. “I was the textbook of every single symptom. I had every one — the congestion, the cough, headaches, no taste, no smell, the nausea, pneumonia. But there were people a lot worse than me. I literally have been going to the doctor every four weeks to get checkups.”
Stevens battled pneumonia long after other symptoms subsided, but she had a clear checkup in late May.
“I never felt like I was that bad because there were people worse than I was. I was very fortunate. I came home. I came home with oxygen, but I came home, and there were people not coming home,” she said.
Stevens remains unsure how or where she contracted the virus, but she is thankful for the health care workers who treated her.
“The hospital staff was phenomenal. People say you’re alone, but no, they have a phenomenal staff at Johnston Memorial. I never once felt alone because they were so good. I think that’s why I was never concerned,” Stevens said, adding she was never in the intensive care unit.
“The machines I was hooked up to, they would move them over so I could look out the window, and they would have me walk back and forth to the door. They didn’t want you sitting still,” she said. “The doctors, the nurses, everyone was just phenomenal.”
About five or six other COVID patients were also hospitalized during her stay, and she learned many were also in their 30s.
VDH scaling back
The Virginia Department of Health is now focusing on mobile clinics, according to Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager of the Mount Rogers Health District, who called Wednesday’s mobile clinic turnout “nice.”
“At Trail Days, we gave over 80 vaccines, and we are hoping to see similar numbers at the festivals we are planning to attend throughout the district this summer. For a non-festival mobile clinic, our average is 10-20, depending on the foot traffic at the site,” Forbes Hubbard wrote in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier.
Regular mobile clinics are being planned in Mount Rogers, LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau health districts throughout the summer, and Forbes Hubbard said she expects to see a steady flow of patients at each.
The mobile units are a much smaller-scale environment compared to mass clinics held during the winter and spring, where hundreds, sometimes thousands, were vaccinated.
“Part of the reasoning in switching to mobile units was to reach those who are in more remote areas and to meet people where they are as they go about their daily lives,” Forbes Hubbard wrote. “Naturally, we expect that these clinics will have substantially smaller numbers than the mass vaccination clinics. We have been able to vaccinate those who would not have otherwise been able to attend a clinic due to transportation, mobility, or health concerns, and those who had not yet been able to schedule an appointment due to their work schedule.”
More than 100,000 of this region’s residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Thousands have been hospitalized, and more than 2,000 have died, including 14 during the past week.
On Wednesday Ballad Health System reported treating 52 COVID inpatients at its hospitals — a 25% decrease compared to last Wednesday. The total included 14 in intensive care units and eight on ventilators, which is close to the 13 in ICU and nine on ventilators, reported last week.
Ballad administered 152 first doses of vaccine and 242 second doses during the past week, across its entire regional network of vaccination centers and medical offices. That compares to 405 first doses and 673 second doses given during the previous week.
The region, as a whole, continues falling further behind national and state averages for vaccinations.
Less than a third of all residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, compared to 40.9% of all U.S. residents, 44.6% of Virginians and 33.4% of Tennesseans, according to figures compiled by state health departments and the Centers for Disease Control.
More than 50% of Americans, 55% of Virginians and 39% of Tennesseans have received at least one injection compared to 38.8% of Southwest Virginia residents and 37% in Northeast Tennessee.
The vaccinated population in the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia grew by 2% of first doses and 2.4% of second doses over the past month compared to 6 and 9 percentage point growth statewide, Virginia Department of Health figures show.
Ten Northeast Tennessee counties grew first-dose vaccination totals by 3.2% during the past month and second-dose totals by 3.6%, outpacing statewide averages of 1.1% and 2.8%, respectively, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
However, Tennessee still ranks 47th among U.S. states for fully vaccinated residents, and Virginia ranks 17th, according to CDC information compiled by the website Becker’s Hospital Review.
Forbes Hubbard said every vaccination represents one step closer to “normal life.”
“Reaching a high percentage of community immunization is important to protect those who cannot yet be vaccinated due to age, or immunocompromised status. We also know that many variants are circulating within the United States, and as people begin to travel for the summer, there is a likelihood of those becoming more prevalent in our region if people are not yet vaccinated,” she wrote. “There is also the danger of additional surges in cases if large percentages of our population are not vaccinated. We do not want anyone to be ill from COVID-19 and we certainly do not want to approach the rates of hospitalizations and deaths we experienced during the winter.
“We have made great strides in lowering our cases and containing COVID-19 transmission in our region. Everyone getting their vaccine will help ensure we keep this momentum going in the right direction,” she wrote. “We are so grateful to those who have already been vaccinated, and we look forward to vaccinating the rest of our community as soon as they are ready.”
