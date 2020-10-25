Woman takes her love of fluffy canine breed from Wytheville to Westminster

Morris named Huckleberry after a line in the Grammy and Oscar-winning song, “Moon River,” from the movie, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” starring Audrey Hepburn.

“It’s one of my favorite songs of all time,” she said, adding that during her many travels, she visited Hepburn’s home and gravesite in Switzerland.

Morris said that show-quality Bichon Frises sell for approximately $4,000. Those that don’t pass muster are sold as pets for about $2,500. Show dogs are put through a slew of tests. For Bichons, that includes tests on their eyes and knees, two vulnerable areas.

“With Bichons, especially, you really need to bathe them every week or so, then you need to brush them frequently,” Morris said. “They are hypoallergenic. They do not shed and a lot of people like the breed for that reason.”

When preparing for a show, Morris keeps the dogs’ coats in tip-top condition with special shampoos and whitening shampoos, and keeps the dogs trimmed and groomed.

“A week before, it’s an everyday thing,” she said. “You have to keep them in top-notch condition.”

And for food, only the top-of-the-line will do.