Woman takes her love of fluffy canine breed from Wytheville to Westminster

WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Cathy Morris has lots of framed photos and colorful ribbons in her Country Club Estates home that document her time spent breeding and showing Bichon Frise dogs — small white puffs of a dog that can’t help but make you smile.
A retired airline stewardess who has traveled the world, Morris began breeding Bichons in the early 1980s after the death of her beloved Bichon, Sassafras, who lived more than 17 years. So beloved was the dog that Morris named her kennel Sassafras One.
“I loved her so much,” Morris said.
Over the years, she has raised about 20 dogs. So far, her top dog is Eli, a grand champion who received an Award of Merit at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
“And that’s a big deal,” she said.
Morris co-owns Eli with a fellow breeder in Virginia Beach.
In the dog world, pedigree means a lot and Eli has a good one. His father is Honor, named Best In Breed in the non-sporting group at the 2013 Westminster show and went on to compete in the coveted Best in Show competition. Eli’s mother is Morris’ dog, Dixie.
Morris co-owns Eli with a fellow breeder in Virginia Beach, where Eli and another grand champion, Huckleberry, live. At the tender age of 18 months, Huckleberry will soon qualify as a grand champion and has already won enough shows to qualify for Westminster in February.
Morris named Huckleberry after a line in the Grammy and Oscar-winning song, “Moon River,” from the movie, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” starring Audrey Hepburn.
“It’s one of my favorite songs of all time,” she said, adding that during her many travels, she visited Hepburn’s home and gravesite in Switzerland.
Morris said that show-quality Bichon Frises sell for approximately $4,000. Those that don’t pass muster are sold as pets for about $2,500. Show dogs are put through a slew of tests. For Bichons, that includes tests on their eyes and knees, two vulnerable areas.
“With Bichons, especially, you really need to bathe them every week or so, then you need to brush them frequently,” Morris said. “They are hypoallergenic. They do not shed and a lot of people like the breed for that reason.”
When preparing for a show, Morris keeps the dogs’ coats in tip-top condition with special shampoos and whitening shampoos, and keeps the dogs trimmed and groomed.
“A week before, it’s an everyday thing,” she said. “You have to keep them in top-notch condition.”
And for food, only the top-of-the-line will do.
Morris and her husband, Ron, moved to Wytheville from North Carolina about a year ago. Ron Morris previously lived in town in the late 1970s when he owned several Pizza Huts in the area.
“He loved it here,” Morris said, so they decided to return. While looking for a home, the couple happened upon a Tudor-style home that was for sale. Morris knew it was the house for her; it is her favorite style of house, and she had lived in one years earlier.
Morris has had animals her whole life, including show horses, ducks and dogs.
“I’m an Elly May,” she said, referring to a character in the television sitcom “The Beverly Hillbillies” who loved and cared for all sorts of critters, from raccoons and chickens to hound dogs and chimpanzees.
Morris also loves to compete, which led her to her love of dog shows.
“I’ve been competitive all my life,” she said. “And flying has always been in my blood. We love flying to unique places all over the world.”
Growing up, Morris was a finalist in the Miss Teenage America contest. She tap-danced for her talent.
“I was going to do my fire baton, but they wouldn’t let me,” she said.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!