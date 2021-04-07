Woman pleads guilty to money fraud in online romance

ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia woman who pleaded guilty to fraudulently opening several bank accounts, depositing counterfeit checks and shipping large quantities of cash in a scam involving an online romance, was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

Kathleen Littleford, 77, was sentenced in federal court in Abingdon, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to execute a scheme to defraud financial institutions to obtain money by false pretenses and faced up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

According to court documents, beginning in 2018, Littleford opened a series of bank accounts so she could deposit counterfeit checks and receive fraudulent transfers of funds from other banking institutions. She did so to assist the man she met online, the release states.

Over the course of the scheme, Littleford opened accounts with at least five local banks and fraudulently received more than $190,000, according to the release.