Woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge after driving wrong way ended in fatal crash

WISE, Va. — A Wise, Virginia, woman faces prison time after pleading guilty to driving the wrong way on a highway in 2020, resulting in the death of another driver.
Laya Maude Belcher, 60, pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence in connection with the death of Sharon Dorton, 62, of Big Stone Gap. Belcher’s guilty plea was made without an agreement, according to Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp. As a result, a judge will determine the appropriate punishment at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Oct. 8. She faces up to 21 years in prison.
On Sept. 23, 2020, after 8 p.m., law enforcement in Wise County received reports of a crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 23 at the 39.4-mile marker. Upon arrival, officers found a Hyundai Santa Fe sports utility vehicle, driven by Dorton, facing southbound and a Ford Explorer facing northbound in the southbound lane. Both vehicles sustained serious front-end damage.
Slemp said that, based on the placement of the vehicles and statements from witnesses, investigators determined that Belcher was driving the Explorer northbound in the southbound lane of the divided highway. The crash occurred near the Powell Valley overlook.
Dorton suffered serious injuries and was taken to Norton Community Hospital, where she died of her injuries.
State Trooper B.M. Vosburg wrote in a criminal complaint that Belcher told a Norton officer that she was coming from Big Stone Gap. She told them that she was a “little drunk, not a lot drunk, just a little.”
Belcher also told police that she drank four or five shots of alcohol in the hour before the crash. She refused to take field sobriety tests, the trooper said.
Investigators said they found an open container of vodka in the front passenger compartment of Belcher’s vehicle. Her blood alcohol level was 0.256, more than three times the legal limit in Virginia.
Belcher was taken to the hospital in Norton and later transferred to a hospital in Tennessee. Slemp filed extradition papers for her return to Virginia, where she is currently housed without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.