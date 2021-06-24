Woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge after driving wrong way ended in fatal crash

WISE, Va. — A Wise, Virginia, woman faces prison time after pleading guilty to driving the wrong way on a highway in 2020, resulting in the death of another driver.

Laya Maude Belcher, 60, pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence in connection with the death of Sharon Dorton, 62, of Big Stone Gap. Belcher’s guilty plea was made without an agreement, according to Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp. As a result, a judge will determine the appropriate punishment at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Oct. 8. She faces up to 21 years in prison.

On Sept. 23, 2020, after 8 p.m., law enforcement in Wise County received reports of a crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 23 at the 39.4-mile marker. Upon arrival, officers found a Hyundai Santa Fe sports utility vehicle, driven by Dorton, facing southbound and a Ford Explorer facing northbound in the southbound lane. Both vehicles sustained serious front-end damage.

Slemp said that, based on the placement of the vehicles and statements from witnesses, investigators determined that Belcher was driving the Explorer northbound in the southbound lane of the divided highway. The crash occurred near the Powell Valley overlook.