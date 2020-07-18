BHC 07182020 Meth Arrest Crystal Wallen 02

Crystal Wallen had 14.7 ounces of methamphetamine, $2,764 in cash, several baggies, three sets of digital scales and a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun when stopped by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, according to an SCSO report.

 Sullivan County Sheriff's Office

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Church Hill, Tennessee, woman faces drug and weapons charges in Sullivan County after authorities say they found her transporting methamphetamine.

Crystal Dawn Wallen, 45, was arrested July 8 and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and a violation of vehicle light laws, according to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Friday.

The office’s vice and narcotics unit received information that Wallen was going to travel into Sullivan County with a large amount of meth and deputies conducted a traffic stop after locating her vehicle, the release states.

Authorities said Wallen consented to the search, in which deputies said they found about 14.7 ounces of meth, $2,764 in cash, several baggies, three sets of digital scales and a handgun.

Wallen posted bond July 10 in the amount of $50,000, according to Capt. Andy Seabolt, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Officials have also been in contact with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and are pursuing federal charges, according to the news release.

