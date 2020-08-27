Woman critically wounded in Watauga Road shooting

ABINGDON, Va. — A woman is in critical condition and her husband is in jail after a shooting in Washington County on Thursday, according to Sheriff Blake Andis.

A man made a 911 call about 10 p.m. and stated that he had accidentally shot his wife, Andis said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The man, James Christopher Barnett, 56, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His 71-year-old wife, who has not been named, was flown by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of injuries. She was in critical condition Thursday afternoon, the sheriff said.

