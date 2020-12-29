Woman charged with second-degree murder in boyfriend's death

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies charged a woman with second-degree murder after she called 911 and reported she shot her boyfriend, according to Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.
Deputies went to 341 Warren Road in Piney Flats shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call from Teresa G. Sherrill, 48. She told deputies that her boyfriend, John Sherrill, 71, had attacked her. She told deputies she shot him.
Deputies found John Sherrill dead. He appeared to have both knife and gunshot wounds.
Teresa Sherrill is being held in the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.