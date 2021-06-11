 Skip to main content
Woman charged with murder released on bail
Woman charged with murder released on bail

A Johnson City, Tennessee, woman who authorities say admitted to fatally shooting a woman on Memorial Day in Sullivan County has been released on bail.

Misty Magic James, 26, who faces felony murder and especially aggravated burglary charges in connection with the death of 60-year-old Trina Jones, was released from the Sullivan County jail Wednesday. She made her first brief court appearance Tuesday.

Judge Klyne Lauderback granted a continuance in the case, and it was reset for July 6. Lauderback is scheduled to retire at the end of June and will be replaced by Teresa Nelson.

Jones’ death was reported Memorial Day at a home on Hunting Hills Road in Bluff City. James, an acquaintance of Jones, was found next door.

Detective Jonathan Bright with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said detectives received a video confession from James through a confidential informant.

In the video, James admits to shooting Jones with the intent to steal items from the home, according to a criminal affidavit filed in Sullivan County General Sessions Court. James also admitted to leaving a black duffel bag in the home, which was later turned over to authorities and contained a pistol, the affidavit states.

When arrested, authorities said they found prescription medication belonging to Jones in a purse in James’ possession, the affidavit states.

