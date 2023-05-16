BRISTOL, Va. — A city woman is facing charges after an incident at the Bristol Public Library.
Jessica Danielle Burker, 36, of Bristol, Virginia, was arrested by police and charged with felonious assault, according to a written statement.
At around 2 p.m., last Friday, Burker allegedly became involved in an altercation with security personnel at the library. During the altercation, she allegedly pulled a knife on a security guard, who succeeded in disarming her. He subsequently received a cut on his hand, according to the statement.
Burker was being held in the Southwest Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.
