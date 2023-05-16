Jessica Danielle Burker, 36, of Bristol, Virginia, was arrested by police and charged with felonious assault, according to a written statement.

At around 2 p.m., last Friday, Burker allegedly became involved in an altercation with security personnel at the library. During the altercation, she allegedly pulled a knife on a security guard, who succeeded in disarming her. He subsequently received a cut on his hand, according to the statement.