 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman charged in July car crash death of Emory & Henry College student
0 comments
featured
Virginia State Police

Woman charged in July car crash death of Emory & Henry College student

Gracie Dimit

Gracie Dimit, 20, died in July when a car driven by Lauren N. Salyer, 21, ran off the road and hit a tree, Virginia State Police said.

 Contributed Photo

A Hiltons, Virginia woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an Emory & Henry College student in a car crash in July.

Lauren N. Salyer, 21, was arrested by the Virginia State Police on Nov. 12 and charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter and one count of misdemeanor reckless driving, according to Corrinne Geller, public relations director for the VSP. Salyer was the driver in a July 16 car crash that killed 20-year-old Gracie L. Dimit, Geller said.

At 10:39 that night, the VSP responded to a crash on Itta Bena Road in Emory, Virginia. A 2003 Honda Pilot that was traveling south ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, the VSP said earlier.

Dimit, of Marion, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Salyer and two other passengers were taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of major injuries, the VSP said.

Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow said Tuesday that he can’t comment on evidence he plans to use in the case, but Salyer is not accused of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

Involuntary manslaughter is a class five felony in Virginia. If convicted, Salyer faces one to 10 years in prison, $2,500 in fines and a revocation of her driver’s license.

A hearing in Salyer’s case will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 in Washington County General District Court.

lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2512 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Former hoops star is new mayor of Cedar Bluff, Va.
Local News

Former hoops star is new mayor of Cedar Bluff, Va.

  • Updated

Luke Phillips was relentlessly preparing for his senior basketball season at Richlands High School at this time four years ago. A whole new type of challenge awaits him these days. Phillips, 22, was elected as the mayor of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, last week and will be sworn in next month as one of the youngest mayors in the history of the commonwealth.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts