Woman charged in July car crash death of Emory & Henry College student

A Hiltons, Virginia woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an Emory & Henry College student in a car crash in July.

Lauren N. Salyer, 21, was arrested by the Virginia State Police on Nov. 12 and charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter and one count of misdemeanor reckless driving, according to Corrinne Geller, public relations director for the VSP. Salyer was the driver in a July 16 car crash that killed 20-year-old Gracie L. Dimit, Geller said.

At 10:39 that night, the VSP responded to a crash on Itta Bena Road in Emory, Virginia. A 2003 Honda Pilot that was traveling south ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, the VSP said earlier.

Dimit, of Marion, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Salyer and two other passengers were taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of major injuries, the VSP said.

Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow said Tuesday that he can’t comment on evidence he plans to use in the case, but Salyer is not accused of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.